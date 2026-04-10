Snake Fire contained after various fire and law agencies assist in the blaze - East Idaho News

Snake Fire contained after various fire and law agencies assist in the blazePublished at
RIGBY — After an hour-long operation, various agencies in eastern Idaho contained the Snake Fire after a controlled burn got out of control.
According to a news release from Central Fire District, the fire was first reported at 2:30 p.m. at the river bottoms near 4250 East 650 North in Rigby.
The fire was caused by an out-of-control burn. Other factors included the dry, windy conditions that led to the fire jumping the Snake River into Madison County. The fire was estimated to have reached between 10 and 15 acres.
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According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a prepare-to-evacuate order was issued at around 6 p.m. due to the fire, and later rescinded when the fire was contained at 7:45 p.m.
Due to the scale of the fire, a mutual aid agreement was activated to allow outside agencies to come and assist in containing the blaze.
Aside from Central Fire, Ucon Fire, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Swan Valley Fire Department, Roberts Fire District, Bureau of Land Management, Madison Fire Department, North Fremont Fire District, Idaho National Laboratory Fire, Bonneville County Fire District 1, Clark County Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Teton Fire Department, Jefferson County and Madison County Sheriff Departments assisted.
Between 50 and 75 firefighters were at the scene, and a helicopter was also deployed to fight the fire.
“Central Fire District extends its appreciation to all assisting agencies for their swift response and teamwork in protecting the community and surrounding areas,” the release states.
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