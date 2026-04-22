St. Clair Road closure at John Adams Parkway starts next week - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS — Beginning Monday, April 27, crews will begin a roadway improvement project at the intersection of St. Clair Road and John Adams Parkway.

The project will include replacement of the existing valley gutter on the south side of John Adams, which has settled over time and created a significant dip for southbound traffic on St. Clair. In addition, crews will upgrade pedestrian ramps to current standards and regrade St. Clair Road to improve the transition into the intersection, creating a smoother and safer ride for the traveling public.

Work will begin with removal of the existing valley gutter and pedestrian ramps, followed by regrading of St. Clair and installation of new concrete infrastructure. Once the new concrete has cured, the roadway will be repaved and reopened to traffic.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by Thursday, May 7.

During construction, St. Clair Road will be closed to through traffic at John Adams Parkway. A signed detour route will be in place to guide motorists around the closure using nearby parallel streets. Drivers traveling northbound on St. Clair will be required to turn prior to the closure and follow posted detour signs to reconnect with John Adams Parkway.

Traffic on John Adams Parkway will remain open. Access to nearby properties will be maintained as much as possible, though temporary disruptions may occur as work progresses.

This project is part of the City of Idaho Falls’ ongoing efforts to improve roadway safety and infrastructure throughout the community. The city appreciates the public’s patience during construction.

Motorists should watch for crews and equipment, follow posted traffic signs, and reduce speeds in the work zone.

For more information about the project, contact the City of Idaho Falls Street Division at 208-612-8490.