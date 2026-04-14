Statehouse insiders coming to Idaho Falls to break down controversial legislative session - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — At the conclusion of the State Legislative session, two state reporters are heading to Idaho Falls to discuss what happened and how it will affect community members.

On April 16 from noon to 1:30 p.m., Idaho Education News Reporter Kevin Richert and Idaho Capital Sun’s Statehouse Reporter Clark Corbin will recap the 2026 legislative season to the Idaho Falls City Club. The event will be hosted at Idaho State University’s Bennion Student Union Building, at 1784 Science Center Drive.

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Budget cuts that impact numerous state agencies were a major talking point this year, which totaled 4% across the board. Another 5% budget cut is expected for the next fiscal year.

Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, told community members at a legislative town hall in February that state leadership mishandled these cuts.

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, viewed the cuts as an effect of prior tax cuts enacted years ago that caused this deficit.

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The passage of Senate Bill 1300 is another noteworthy item. It provides gubernatorial appointment and Senate confirmation for the directors of the Idaho Departments of Transportation, Fish and Game, and Parks and Recreation.

Opponents of the bill have said it violates an agreement that led to the creation of Harriman State Park in Fremont County and, if enacted, could transfer ownership of the park back to the Harriman family. Many believe the park’s future is in jeopardy.

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These are some of the issues that may be discussed at the city club meeting. Those interested in attending can learn more or buy tickets here.