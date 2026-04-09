Vet warns of flea, tick surge after mild winter - East Idaho News

In our Pet of the Week video this week, Dr. Kasey Sweeney provides a tip about the importance of flea and tick medication.

After an unusually warm winter, Sweeney says fleas and ticks aren’t dying off like they usually are. That means there will be an uptick in cats and dogs this summer.

Even if your pets are indoor animals, Sweeney still recommends year-round flea medication.

“We go in and out of our house. Things can move,” says Sweeney. “You can buy a flea or preventative treatment over the counter at any grocery store or pet store.”

For medication recommendations or other information, visit your vet.

To see animals available for adoption, stop by the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.