What does it take to oversee a construction project? I decided to find out - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m Workin’ It with Headwaters Construction as a construction superintendent.

To learn what it takes to oversee a construction project, in this case, a multi-family apartment complex, I met with Bryant Stephenson, superintendent of the project.

We started the day at the job site office, learning how Stephenson prepares and adjusts plans for the project and how he keeps his employees safe.

Then we moved into the project itself and learned more about how Stephenson ensures the residential construction project is built to a high standard.

Then we talked more about how the crew stays safe, especially when working with heavy equipment like a crane.

Watch the experience in the video above, and watch other Workin’ It videos here.