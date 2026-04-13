What does it take to oversee a construction project? I decided to find out - East Idaho News

What does it take to oversee a construction project? I decided to find outPublished at
POCATELLO — EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m Workin’ It with Headwaters Construction as a construction superintendent.
To learn what it takes to oversee a construction project, in this case, a multi-family apartment complex, I met with Bryant Stephenson, superintendent of the project.
We started the day at the job site office, learning how Stephenson prepares and adjusts plans for the project and how he keeps his employees safe.
Then we moved into the project itself and learned more about how Stephenson ensures the residential construction project is built to a high standard.
Then we talked more about how the crew stays safe, especially when working with heavy equipment like a crane.
Watch the experience in the video above, and watch other Workin’ It videos here.
This story is sponsored by Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division, which is responsible for the non-credit programs at College of Eastern Idaho. WTCE is home to one of Idaho's six Workforce Training Centers operated in cooperation with Idaho Career Technical Education. Our programs unite people who want to expand their creative talents and gain new skills and experiences. From enhancing career aspirations to upskilling, there is a class, certificate or program just for you! WTCE has a combination of short- and long-term courses spanning topics such as cybersecurity, art, welding and many others. Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division is a service to the entire community.