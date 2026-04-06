Wind advisory in effect for Tuesday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Hold on to your hat, because the weather will be a little windy on Tuesday.

Although a wind advisory is in effect for eastern Idaho beginning at noon and continuing through 9 p.m., the storm isn’t expected to be anything like the one in March. Dawn Harmon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello, tells EastIdahoNews.com winds will range from 25 – 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

The areas of impact include Arco and communities surrounding Idaho National Lab, as well as the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 corridor, including Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

Harmon says little to no rain is expected, and temperatures will likely be pretty similar to Monday. There may be a 5-degree drop on Wednesday on the back end of a cold front.

“A spring storm moving through southern Canada will push the southern end of a cold front through eastern Idaho on Tuesday. It will not bring much precipitation this far south,” a Monday morning post on the NWS’s Facebook says.

Blowing dust may occur in some areas, posing driving hazards. The National Weather Service is reminding people to be safe and to slow down if they see a dust cloud.

Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available in your area here.