Woman accused of killing two ex-husbands on the same day could face death penalty - East Idaho News

TAMPA, Florida — A woman accused of killing two of her ex-husbands on the same day will face the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors allege that Susan Avalon, 54, shot and killed her ex-husband, David Scott, in Manatee County, Florida, on Dec. 17, before driving north and killing Timothy Fletcher, 55, at his home in Tampa later that same day.

After learning of the ex-husband’s death, authorities in Manatee County asked police in Hillsborough County to conduct a welfare check at the Tampa residence of Avalon’s former lover.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered the back door’s glass shattered and the victim dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney.

Witnesses told detectives they saw Avalon and her vehicle in a nearby driveway around the time of the shooting. Investigators say they have recovered multiple pieces of evidence linking her to the crime inside the Hillsborough County home.

The State Attorney’s Office announced it will pursue the death penalty, citing several statutory aggravating factors under Florida law:

– that the killing was cold, calculated and premeditated

– especially heinous, atrocious or cruel

– committed during a burglary

– occurred while Avalon was allegedly involved in a contemporaneous violent felony

“While our case focuses on one victim here in Hillsborough County, we know this tragedy did not end with one life,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a Facebook post. “Two families are grieving, and we are committed to seeking justice while standing with everyone impacted by this senseless violence.”

Avalon is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing on July 9.