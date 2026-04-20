Woman survives rollover crash after hitting 9-foot gator on Florida road - East Idaho News

SARASOTA, Florida (WFTS) — A Manatee County woman survived a rollover crash after hitting a nearly 9-foot alligator in Sarasota County.

The crash happened before sunrise on Easter Sunday, around 6 a.m.

Maslin Kurtz was traveling on Fruitville Road and Cowpen Lane in a rural part of Sarasota County.

“I thought I hit something and blew a tire, just because it ripped my car off the road,” she recalled.

Her Toyota 4Runner crashed into a pole.

“I was just praying that somebody would see me. Obviously, I saw lights go by, so I thought I was behind a bush or something. I didn’t know where I ended up,” she said.

Florida resident Maslin Kurtz survived a rollover crash after hitting a nearly 9-foot alligator in Sarasota County. The crash happened before sunrise on Easter Sunday. | WFTS via CNN

She said a couple had spotted her SUV, which had crashed into the pole. They called 911 for help.

“I was crushed between the roof and the steering wheel,” said Kurtz.

Kurtz was hospitalized at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for four days. She spent two of those days in an intensive care unit.

“I had a few fractures on my spine. My sternum is fractured and then my left scapula, the shoulder blade,” she said.

She said she feels fortunate she survived the crash. She must wear a brace for four to six weeks, followed by physical therapy.

She’s expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m just grateful that I’m here and I give all the glory to God,” said Kurtz.

Kurtz said the alligator did not survive, and deputies helped remove the gator from the roadway.

A friend started a GoFundMe page to help Kurtz with her medical bills.