You have to see this! Landspout tornado seen near Utah-Idaho border - East Idaho News

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS — Video of a landspout, which is a a type of tornado, was caught on camera near the Utah-Idaho border this week.

Chase Thomason, a meteorologist at KUTV 2News in Salt Lake City, Utah, shared the video that was taken of the weather phenomenon on his Facebook page.

Someone appears to be inside a vehicle reportedly driving on Interstate 84 near Snowville when they captured the footage. The incident happened on April 12, 2026, around 2:30 p.m.

“This isn’t your typical tornado … this is a landspout,” Thomason’s Facebook caption reads. “Landspouts form from the ground up — not from a rotating thunderstorm like the classic tornadoes you see on the Plains. They’re usually weaker, but as you can see … still impressive.”

Thomason explained the differences between landspouts and traditional tornadoes in the comments.

“Traditional tornadoes usually develop from organized, rotating thunderstorms (supercells), where rotation starts in the cloud and works its way down,” his comment reads. “A landspout, on the other hand, forms from the ground up along boundaries before a storm is fully developed, often beneath a growing cumulus cloud and without strong rotation aloft.”

Comments on the video refer to the landspout as a “dust devil,” but Thomason explained a landspout and a dust devil may look similar, but they form differently.

“A landspout is a type of tornado that develops from a growing thunderstorm, with rotation stretching from the ground up and often connecting to a cloud above, making it stronger and potentially dangerous,” he wrote. “A dust devil … forms on hot, dry, sunny days with no storms around, created by rising warm air at the surface, and is usually weak and harmless. In short: landspouts are storm-related tornadoes, while dust devils are fair-weather whirlwinds.”