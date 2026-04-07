You have to see this! Windsurfer crashes into surfacing whale - East Idaho News

WILD TIMING — A crazy moment was recently caught on camera when a windsurfer in California crashed into a whale.

The incident happened March 24, 2026, and video of the encounter quickly went viral. Footage shows a windsurfer making his way across the water when he suddenly crashes into a surfacing whale in the San Francisco Bay.

The sail collapses into the water as the windsurfer gets thrown off his board and launched into the ocean. The windsurfer can be seen floating in the water as the whale disappears.

Reports say the windsurfer and whale were not injured.

“What are the odds of that?” one comment on the video reads.

Another states, “Nobody would’ve believed him if it wasn’t filmed.”

NBC Bay Area said the collision comes as a significant number of gray whales swim into the bay as part of their migration.

Moe Flannery, with the California Academy of Sciences, recently told the news outlet that windsurfers are among the potential risks to marine mammals.

“Anybody on the water, whether they’re in a large boat, a fast-moving ferry, a recreational vehicle, maybe even a windsurfer, could run into gray whales in the bay,” she stated. “One of the most important things is that people on the water are alert and aware and learn how to identify gray whales in the bay.”