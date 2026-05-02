2 killed in north Idaho UTV crash - East Idaho News

ST. MARIES — Two people are dead following a UTV rollover crash Friday night in north Idaho.

Idaho State Police troopers say the crash happened at 9:25 p.m. near the 9000 block of Railroad Grade Road in St. Maries.

A 2023 Can-Am Maverick Sport utility task vehicle, or side-by-side, “went off the roadway, down an embankment and into the river,” according to an ISP news release.

Benewah County Sheriff’s Office and Benewah County EMS responded to the crash to render aid to the victims, but the release says both the 52-year-old man driving the side-by-side and his 51-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the man or woman was wearing a seat belt, troopers said. Their names were not released Saturday, but the news release says they were both from Potlach.

Further details on what may have caused the man to lose control of the UTV were not immediately available. ISP said the roadway was blocked for about 4.5 hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, ISP said.