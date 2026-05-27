430,000 visits recorded at southern Idaho parks, including record number at Minidoka historic site - East Idaho News

BURLEY (Idaho Capital Sun) — Four southern Idaho recreation sites welcomed visitors for more than 430,000 visits in 2025, including a record number of visits to the Minidoka National Historic Site near Jerome.

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, City of Rocks National Reserve, and Minidoka National Historic Site welcomed a combined 431,522 recreation visits in 2025, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

That includes a record 43,539 visits to the Minidoka site — nearly double from the year before, which was also a record, the press release said.

Wade Vagias has served as the superintendent of Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve since 2015. (Courtesy of Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve)

“Despite a 43-day partial government shutdown, the longest ever, the National Park Service and Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation worked to keep parks open and accessible so visitors could continue to experience the nation’s natural and historic treasures,” the press release said.

Both agencies co-manage the City of Rocks National Reserve and the Thousand Springs Visitor Center at the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument.

“People visit the southern Idaho parks to travel through an otherworldly volcanic landscape, attempt challenging rock climbing routes, explore an area where prehistoric species once roamed, learn about a regrettable chapter of history, and engage in all of the other experiences these special places have to offer,” said Wade Vagias, park superintendent, National Park Service.

2025 Visitation Highlights Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve · 260,418 recreation visits · 773,928 recreation visitor hours spent in park · 17,837 overnight camping stays Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument/Thousand Springs Visitor Center · 36,667 recreation visits · 54,999 recreation visitor hours spent in park · 0 overnight camping stays (camping not available in park) Minidoka National Historic Site · 43,539 recreation visits · 73,857 recreation visitor hours spent in park · 0 overnight camping stays (camping not available in park) City of Rocks National Reserve · 90,898 recreation visits · 319,113 recreation visitor hours spent in park · 8,137 overnight camping stays (Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation) · 42 backcountry overnight camping stays (National Park Service) — Source: National Park Service

Visitation figures and trends help guide how the National Park Service manages parks “to ensure the best possible experience for visitors,” the press release said.

The Visitation Statistics Dashboard on NPS.gov provides recreation visit data for every park in the U.S. for 2025 and previous years – dating back to 1979 for some parks.

With at least one in every state, national parks throughout the country provide “a wide range of opportunities for recreation and inspiration for visitors of all ages,” the press release said.

For an in-depth look at 2025 visitation, including individual park figures, visit the NPS Social Science website.