45 million Americans expected to travel for Memorial Day - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – AAA projects another record increase (albeit a slight one) in the number of Memorial Day travelers this year, with 45 million Americans expected to take a trip 50 miles or more from home, including about 268,000 Idahoans.

“The thing to keep in mind is that most folks booked trips and hotels and planned these vacations well before the uncertainties brought on by the conflict in the Middle East,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “We may have to get to the 4th of July to see if travel is significantly swayed by current events.”

About 39.1 million will go by car, or about 87% of the total travelers. In addition to a record number on the roads, AAA forecasts a record number will fly.

The worst times to travel are Thursday and Friday afternoon before Memorial Day between 3 PM and 6 PM, and Monday afternoon for the return.

Crowded airports, busy roads

In addition to the 39.1 million on the roads, a record 3.66 will fly, and 2.2 million will climb aboard a cruise ship, bus, or train.

Where are Idahoans traveling?

This year’s top Memorial Day destinations are:

Las Vegas

Seattle, WA

Anaheim/Los Angeles

Yellowstone National Park/Jackson, WY

Bend, OR (Eastern Oregon)

Oregon Coast

Reno, NV

Salt Lake City, UT

San Francisco, CA

New York, NY

Honorable mention goes to Moab, UT, the gateway city to Canyonlands and Arches National Parks.

The cost of travel

While some travelers were able to lock in prices well in advance, the recent issues in the Middle East have had a profound impact on both gas prices and jet fuel. The average plane ticket is running about $800 roundtrip.

Today’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $4.55, which is ten cents more than a week ago, 24 cents more than a month ago, and $1.27 more than a year ago. While many Americans have adjusted day-to-day fuel consumption, AAA notes a strong post-pandemic determination to reconnect with friends and family.

The national average currently sits at $4.52 per gallon, which is seven cents more than a week ago, 39 cents more than a month ago, and $1.39 more than a year ago. Idaho now ranks 15th in the country for the most expensive gas, with the highest price in California at $6.16 per gallon and the lowest in Oklahoma at $3.94 per gallon.

Domestic hotel prices are about 4% cheaper than a year ago at $540 for the average booking of a few nights.

Cruises are about 14% more expensive than a year ago, with the average departure from domestic cities clocking in at $2,750 per passenger.

The average domestic car rental runs about 1% cheaper than a year ago.

AAA to the rescue

As many as 360,000 people could be rescued at the roadside over the holiday weekend, including 680 or so here in Idaho. Please have your trusted mechanic conduct a pre-trip vehicle inspection before you head out on vacation. Make sure your battery, engine (both belts and fluids) and tires are ready for the journey.

AAA’s safety message

Memorial Day marks the beginning of the 100 Deadliest Days, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when crash deaths spike. Drivers tend to travel at faster speeds throughout the summer, with disastrous impacts and deadly consequences. Please drive at safe speeds, avoid distractions, and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired or drowsy.

For the second year, AAA will kick off the 100 Deadliest Days with Safe Driver Week, a campaign encouraging vehicle owners to model safe driving behavior.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, an estimated 71 people died on Idaho roads in June, July, and August of 2024 – about 32% of all crash deaths – along with 3,300 injuries.

“Even if your car has the latest gizmos, it can’t do everything for you,” Conde said. “Being an engaged driver is still a necessity.”

Every state has Slow Down, Move Over laws requiring drivers to slow down below the speed limit and, if possible, move over to give drivers more space to do their job.