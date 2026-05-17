Before the funeral, this former elected official opened up about Dirk Kempthorne’s remarkable life - East Idaho News

Friends and colleagues are remembering Dirk Kempthorne as “a man who truly loved our state” and one who could help people “feel uniquely and genuinely seen.” Former Gov. Butch Otter compared him to fictional characters Atticus Finch from “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Jefferson Smith from “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

Idaho’s 30th governor died on April 24 after a battle with colon cancer. His lying-in-state ceremony was held on Friday in the rotunda of the State Capitol. His funeral was held on Saturday at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise.

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This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with longtime attorney, historian and former elected official David Leroy about Kempthorne’s life and legacy. As a political colleague, Leroy shares his thoughts on Kempthorne’s passing and some memories of his personal interactions with the former Idaho leader.

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They discuss Kempthorne’s 24-year political resume, beginning with his attendance at the University of Idaho in the 1970s, where he was elected student body officer.

Kempthorne’s first foray into elected office after college was as mayor of Boise in 1985. After seven years in that role, he successfully ran for the U.S. Senate. He returned home after one term to run for governor.

Kempthorne served as Idaho’s 30th governor from 1999 to 2006. The last few months of his second term were interrupted by a federal appointment. President George W. Bush nominated him to serve as U.S. Secretary of the Interior, a position he accepted and served in from 2006 to 2009.

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This conversation was filmed ahead of Kempthorne’s funeral, which is now available to watch on demand on the Cathedral of the Rockies website.

Watch previous episodes of “It’s Worth Mentioning” here. Check out the show on Facebook. If you have a tip, guest idea or comment, email rett@eastidahonews.com.

CORRECTION: An earlier version incorrectly stated that Dirk Kempthorne attended Idaho State University.