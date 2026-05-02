Bingham County candidates pitch competing visions for growth and governance - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – Candidates for county and state offices laid out competing visions on growth, education, healthcare, and taxation during a wide-ranging public forum in Bingham County, offering voters a detailed look at priorities ahead of the upcoming election.

The event was moderated by Andrew Mickelsen, Region 10 Chairman and a member of the Idaho GOP Executive Committee. The event was sponsored by the Bingham County Republican Central Committee and the Bingham County Republican Women and held at the Blackfoot Public High School this past Wednesday. A little over a hundred people were in attendance.

Organizers emphasized that the forum’s goal was to help voters understand their priorities and compare ideas in a respectful and open setting.

Local candidates focus on service and stability

Several unopposed candidates opened the evening by introducing themselves and outlining their approach to public service.

Incumbent State Rep. David Cannon from District 30A pointed to his local roots and philosophy of limited government, saying he aims to preserve “an Idaho that believes in people more than government.”

Treasurer Jodie Ricks highlighted her experience managing county finances, while County Assessor Norman Harrington addressed concerns about property taxes, explaining that rising property values do not always translate into major tax increases.

Coroner’s race focuses on growth and infrastructure

In the contested race for Bingham County coroner, incumbent James Roberts and challenger Scott Tweedy emphasized their emergency service backgrounds and the emotional demands of the position.

Roberts, who has investigated hundreds of deaths, underscored the importance of accuracy and compassion when working with families.

“Those are not numbers. Those are somebody’s loved one,” he said. “I’m going to do it right.”

Both candidates discussed the legal framework for death investigations and acknowledged the mental toll of the work, pointing to counseling and peer support as essential.

County Commissioners focus on growth

Candidates for county commissioner — incumbents Whitney Manwaring and Drew Jensen, and challengers Tim Schurtz and Victor Salinas — spent much of their time addressing rapid population growth and its impact on infrastructure. Shurtz is running against Jensen for a 4 year term in District 1, while Salinas is running against Manwaring for a 2 year term in District 2.

Salinas warned that development is outpacing roads and services.

“We’ve got to … keep our infrastructure ahead of that growth,” he said.

Manwaring emphasized long-term planning and coordination across agencies, particularly for fire protection and water access in rural subdivisions. Jensen highlighted the tension between growth and property rights, noting that many landowners turn to development out of necessity.

Schurtz pointed to the risks of unmanaged expansion, saying, “We need to manage growth… and try to not have the urban sprawl,” while preserving the county’s character.

Budget priorities also emerged as a key issue, with candidates broadly agreeing on the need to support emergency services.

“We should have a balanced budget … and not spend more than what we have,” Schurtz said.

Bingham County candidates address crowd at Blackfoot forum Wednesday night. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

Legislative candidates tackle complex policy issues

The forum’s final segment featured candidates for the Idaho Legislature, who addressed the realities of lawmaking, education funding, and rural healthcare challenges.

Incumbent Ben Furhiman and Julianne Young are running for District 30 House Seat B.

Incumbent Julie VanOrden and Ethan Neff are running for the District 30 State Senate seat.

All of the candidates acknowledged the difficulty of reviewing hundreds of bills during Idaho’s short legislative session, while education funding and policy sparked some of the most detailed exchanges of the night.

Rep. Ben Fuhriman highlighted efforts to improve efficiency and address funding gaps, particularly in special education.

“We need to properly fund special education,” he said, noting that federal shortfalls often strain local school budgets.

Concerns about the direction of public education also surfaced. Candidate Ethan Neff pointed to declining trust among some families, saying, “A lot of people are losing faith in the public schools,” and called for a broader evaluation beyond funding alone.

Former Rep. Julianne Young, a former state representative and teacher, criticized administrative inefficiencies, arguing that funding does not always reach classrooms.

“We allocated money for teacher pay increases that teachers never received,” she said, attributing the issue to bureaucracy.

The discussion extended to school choice and accountability for public funds used in private education.

Fuhriman raised concerns about insufficient oversight in recent legislation, while Young expressed support for tax credits tied to documented expenses, saying they provide “strong accountability” while giving families flexibility.

Rural healthcare a shared concern

Healthcare access — particularly in rural areas — was another major topic.

Candidates described challenges facing small providers, including regulatory burdens, delayed insurance payments, and low Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Young pointed to efforts to expand telehealth access, allowing out-of-state specialists to serve rural Idaho patients more easily.

Fuhriman highlighted systemic issues affecting rural hospitals, including delayed insurance reimbursements and policy obstacles.

“That’s the reality … when you adhere to an ideology … you don’t get to solve real problems,” he said, calling for practical solutions driven by local needs.

The candidates also discussed a major rural healthcare funding initiative that could direct significant resources toward telehealth and emergency medical services in underserved areas.

In closing statements, candidates stressed the importance of community engagement and local representation.

Neff framed his campaign around constitutional principles and individual rights, while Sen. Julie VanOrden emphasized her long-standing ties to the county and commitment to representing diverse constituents.

Fuhriman pointed to local projects and behind-the-scenes work as examples of effective representation, saying, “Not all effort is done in Boise.”

Young focused on consistency and accountability, telling voters they could expect her to uphold the principles she campaigned on.