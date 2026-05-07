 Boil order issued in McCammon as city water lines are repaired - East Idaho News
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Boil order issued in McCammon as city water lines are repaired

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Daniel V. Ramirez

Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

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MCCAMMON — The City of McCammon has issued a boil order while performing maintenance on the water line repair.

According to a Facebook post by the city, the order was issued since 4 p.m. as part of the repairs; valves have to be turned off.

“The situation is currently under control, but did necessitate a loss of pressure,” the post states.

Flyers and texts will be sent out to residents and for more information, visit the City of McCammon’s Facebook page.

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