Boil order issued in McCammon as city water lines are repaired - East Idaho News

MCCAMMON — The City of McCammon has issued a boil order while performing maintenance on the water line repair.

According to a Facebook post by the city, the order was issued since 4 p.m. as part of the repairs; valves have to be turned off.

“The situation is currently under control, but did necessitate a loss of pressure,” the post states.

Flyers and texts will be sent out to residents and for more information, visit the City of McCammon’s Facebook page.