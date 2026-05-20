Boyce will stay on the bench after defeating local prosecutor in 7th District judicial race - East Idaho News

REXBURG — District Judge Steven Boyce has won the race to keep his District 7 judicial position in the election Tuesday.

Boyce ran against Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal.

As of 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, with the majority of the counties reporting, Boyce had earned 70.62% of the votes (25,833). Neal ended the race with 29.38% of the votes (10,748).

Boyce sent a statement on his win to EastIdahoNews.com, saying he was honored to continue to serve on the bench for the 7th District:

“Tonight, I have been re-elected by the voters in the 10 counties of Idaho’s 7th Judicial District, allowing me to continue to serve as a district judge. This result is the culmination of a grassroots campaign started in February, after I was informed that an opponent had filed to run against me. District judges are subject to contested judicial elections, and campaigning has been a humbling and strengthening experience for me.

“I cannot express enough gratitude to all of those who have supported me in the community. First, of course, my family. The stress of uncertainty has been trying, but it bolstered our resolve to work together to fulfill the obligation I agreed to nearly 10 years ago, when I first became a judge. Second, my friends, who have been dedicated and loyal beyond what I have expected or hoped for. Next, the attorneys of the Idaho State Bar, including the judges in our district and statewide who have advocated for me. To my campaign manager and committee, your guidance through these uncharted waters has been invaluable. Finally, thank you to the members of the community, including law enforcement and my dedicated court staff, who have helped support my campaign in ways too numerous to detail here.

“The oath I took as a judge, set out in Idaho law, continues to guide my duty going forward. ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Idaho, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of district judge according to the best of my ability.’ To those in our district seeking justice through our courts, you have my commitment that I will continue to uphold that great responsibility.”

Neal told EastIdahoNews.com that he was happy for Boyce and excited to get back to work for the community.

“Congratulations to Judge Boyce on his re-election. He has been a good judge, and the voters made a good choice,” says Neal. “Tomorrow we’ll both get back to work, continuing to serve the people of eastern Idaho.”

Boyce was appointed to the bench by Idaho Gov. Brad Little in 2019 and ran unopposed in 2022.