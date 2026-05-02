B’s Pizza: Fresh pies, wings and its 'signature' cheesy bread - East Idaho News

B’s Pizza: Fresh pies, wings and its ‘signature’ cheesy breadPublished at
CHUBBUCK — I’ll admit it — I’m a sucker for a good food truck. So, when I kept hearing buzz about the pizza and wings at B’s Pizza, I knew I had to try it. I was thrilled when Brett Price agreed to do an East Idaho Eats feature with me. And it happened right at lunch time, so it was perfect.
Price, who owns Geronimo’s, a local gym for kids, co-owns B’s Pizza with business partner Mindee Hepworth. He said owning a food truck has always been a goal, and right off Chubbuck Road in Patriot Square, next to Geronimo’s, turned out to be the perfect family-friendly spot to make it happen.
Working alongside him was manager (and nephew) Payden Price, who wasted no time serving up a few of their must-try items.
First up was the cheesy bread. Made from what Price says is his wife’s “secret recipe,” it was definitely a hit. Light, airy and perfectly crisp, it’s loaded with garlic and cheese and served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Next up: chicken wings tossed in mango habanero sauce — my pick. Sweet with a kick, they pack some heat, but a dip in ranch balances everything out just right. Other sauce options include Parmesan garlic, buffalo, and barbecue, so there’s something for every taste.
And of course, the pizza. I went with the Butcher Block — a meat lover’s dream piled high with four kinds of meat and plenty of cheese. The crust? Light, crispy, and not doughy — exactly how I like it.
B’s Pizza offers a variety of pies with marinara, Alfredo, or ranch bases, in sizes ranging from 12 to 18 inches.
One thing Price emphasized is giving customers a good bang for their buck. Case in point: a $6 everyday lunch special that’s hard to beat, along with weekly specials. Plus, Price has offered a 10 percent discount on any order for those who mention this feature.
You can catch B’s Pizza for takeout Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 208-221-0347.
B’s Pizza also offers catering. For more information, email bspizza208@gmail.com