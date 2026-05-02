B’s Pizza: Fresh pies, wings and its 'signature' cheesy bread - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — I’ll admit it — I’m a sucker for a good food truck. So, when I kept hearing buzz about the pizza and wings at B’s Pizza, I knew I had to try it. I was thrilled when Brett Price agreed to do an East Idaho Eats feature with me. And it happened right at lunch time, so it was perfect.

Price, who owns Geronimo’s, a local gym for kids, co-owns B’s Pizza with business partner Mindee Hepworth. He said owning a food truck has always been a goal, and right off Chubbuck Road in Patriot Square, next to Geronimo’s, turned out to be the perfect family-friendly spot to make it happen.

Working alongside him was manager (and nephew) Payden Price, who wasted no time serving up a few of their must-try items.

First up was the cheesy bread. Made from what Price says is his wife’s “secret recipe,” it was definitely a hit. Light, airy and perfectly crisp, it’s loaded with garlic and cheese and served with marinara sauce for dipping.

There’s a secret ingredient in this cheesy bread that makes it delicious! | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Next up: chicken wings tossed in mango habanero sauce — my pick. Sweet with a kick, they pack some heat, but a dip in ranch balances everything out just right. Other sauce options include Parmesan garlic, buffalo, and barbecue, so there’s something for every taste.

Wings smothered in mango habanero sauce. So good, but make sure you grab lots of napkins! | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

And of course, the pizza. I went with the Butcher Block — a meat lover’s dream piled high with four kinds of meat and plenty of cheese. The crust? Light, crispy, and not doughy — exactly how I like it.

B’s Pizza “Butcher Block” pie. A carnivore’s delight. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

B’s Pizza offers a variety of pies with marinara, Alfredo, or ranch bases, in sizes ranging from 12 to 18 inches.

One thing Price emphasized is giving customers a good bang for their buck. Case in point: a $6 everyday lunch special that’s hard to beat, along with weekly specials. Plus, Price has offered a 10 percent discount on any order for those who mention this feature.

You can catch B’s Pizza for takeout Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 208-221-0347.

B’s Pizza also offers catering. For more information, email bspizza208@gmail.com