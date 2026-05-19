Camping website: Idaho site is a top ‘glamping’ spot for second straight year - East Idaho News

SALMON (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho campsite has been named one of the top sites in the country for “glamping” — glamorous camping — for the second year in a row, according to rankings by a camping reservation website.

The Dyrt, which hosts private campsites, and also helps users plan and book at public sites, published its annual Glampy Awards last week. The accolades are presented by Ramble, a Colorado-based campground brand.

Idaho site North Haven Campground in Bonners Ferry made the list at No. 7. The Dyrt called the campsite “a smorgasbord of glamping options with luxury log cabins, covered Conestoga wagons and tipis, in addition to RV sites.”

The Dyrt said it evaluates sites based on “overall glampiness, originality, innovation and immersion in nature.”

Amenities at the North Idaho campground’s cabins lean far more toward glamor than camping. They include king-size beds, heated floors, full kitchens, high-speed wireless internet and flat-screen TVs, according to the website’s listing.

The Conestoga wagons, meant to replicate the vehicles used by emigrants on the Oregon Trail, are also luxurious. While 1800s Conestoga wagons were around 17 or 18 feet long, North Haven’s are 25 feet long and boast a king-size bed, twin bunk beds, climate control and even a mini-fridge, microwave and coffee maker.

Prices vary from $49 to $300 per night.

The Dyrt’s website notes North Haven is close to the Kootenai River, the Kootenai National Wildlife Refuge and the Selkirk Loop.

This year’s Glampy Awards are led by Zion Glamping Adventures, a canvas tent camping experience in the red rocks of southern Utah. Other award-winning sites include a place with a drive-in movie theater near Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah, geodesic domes in Texas, safari tents in Kentucky, a secluded tent getaway in the Catskills of New York and a converted school bus outside Lake Huron in Michigan.

“Whether it’s outside-the-box accommodations like space pods and converted school buses, or just putting a drive-in movie theater at a campground, at the end of the day there’s one common goal — provide an unforgettable experience in the great outdoors,” said Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt, in a news release about the awards list.

The Dyrt has published the luxury camping awards list since 2022, and this is the third year an Idaho campsite has been included. North Haven also made the Glampy Awards top 10 last year, but it fell from the No. 2 spot in 2025. In 2024, the No. 2 spot went to Salmon Gypsy Bed & Breakfast, a pair of colorful custom wagons near Salmon.

The camping reservation website has highlighted Idaho in the past, including on a road trip route list earlier this year and a list of some of the hardest campsites to book in the U.S.