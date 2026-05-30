Caribou-Targhee National Forest to start selling firewood permits - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the USDA Forest Service:

IDAHO FALLS — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest will start selling firewood permits for personal use beginning Monday, June 1.

With a firewood permit purchase, forest visitors will receive the permit, tags, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest terms and conditions handout, and a ranger district firewood map showing where firewood may be collected.

“Firewood is an important resource for many individuals in Idaho,” said Tom Silvey, Caribou-Targhee National Forest timber program manager. “It benefits local communities and allows us to dispose of material that otherwise would incur a cost to burn or remove.”

Firewood permits cost $6.25 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords. The minimum cost for a permit is $25. Additional cords may be purchased for $6.25 each, up to a maximum of eight cords per household. Other forest product permits, including transplant permits and post and pole permits, will also be available. Visitors should contact their local ranger district for availability.

Permits are valid through Nov. 30 and must be in possession while collecting forest products, with tags visible during transport.

Firewood permits allow harvesting of down or standing dead wood only. Using local firewood is essential to help prevent the spread of invasive species. Availability may be limited due to reduced insect and disease activity and other natural factors. Firewood may be more plentiful along less-traveled roads, and visitors should expect to travel farther and search more than in previous years.

Not all lands within the national forest are open to firewood cutting. Visitors should consult the firewood map to ensure they are in a permitted area. Some land within the forest boundary is privately owned, and it is the visitor’s responsibility to avoid trespassing.

In addition to ranger district offices and participating vendor locations, permits can now be purchased online.

Online purchases can begin as early as June 1. A list of vendors, cutting information, and maps are available on the forest website. For additional options and information, contact your local ranger district office:

Dubois Ranger District – Dubois, Idaho, 208-374-5422 or 208-313-7812

– Dubois, Idaho, 208-374-5422 or 208-313-7812 Ashton/Island Park Ranger District – Island Park, Idaho, 208-558-7301

– Island Park, Idaho, 208-558-7301 Ashton/Island Park Ranger District – Ashton, Idaho, 208-652-7442

– Ashton, Idaho, 208-652-7442 Teton Basin Ranger District – Driggs, Idaho, 208-354-2312

– Driggs, Idaho, 208-354-2312 Palisades Ranger District – Idaho Falls, Idaho, 208-523-1412

– Idaho Falls, Idaho, 208-523-1412 Westside Ranger District – Pocatello, Idaho, 208-236-7500

– Pocatello, Idaho, 208-236-7500 Soda Springs Ranger District – Soda Springs, Idaho, 208-547-4356

– Soda Springs, Idaho, 208-547-4356 Montpelier Ranger District – Montpelier, Idaho, 208-847-0375

For additional news, events, and information, visit the Caribou-Targhee National Forest website and follow the Caribou-Targhee on Facebook and X @Caribou-TargheeNF.