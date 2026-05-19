City of Pocatello to conduct smoke testing Tuesday. Here's why. - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

The City of Pocatello Water Pollution Control Department will conduct smoke testing in the area of Bannock Highway and Johnny Creek Road on Tuesday as part of an effort to locate the service line connected to the demolished clubhouse at Riverside Golf Course.

Residents and businesses in the area may notice smoke coming from sewer vents or other locations during the testing process. The smoke used during the test is non-toxic, non-staining, and safe for people, pets, and property.

Smoke testing is a common method used to identify and trace sewer line connections and helps City crews evaluate underground infrastructure efficiently and safely.

The Pocatello Fire Department and Police Dispatch have been notified about the testing activity.

For more information about smoke testing and what the public can expect, please visit this website.

Residents with questions may contact the Water Pollution Control Department at (208) 234-6254.