Community Food Basket receives 36,000 pounds of food donations - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls received 36,000 pounds of food donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday afternoon, as part of a nationwide initiative celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

Community Food Basket Director Ariel Jackson said the large donation comes at a critical time for the nonprofit, as food needs increase during the summer months. Many children who rely on school meals during the school year face gaps in access to consistent food when school is not in session.

“During the summer, they’re coming more often because the kids are home while their parents are working,” Jackson told EastIdahoNews.com. “And so this food comes at a really good time.”

Jackson said the nonprofit serves between 6,000 and 7,000 people a month.

This was part of a broader initiative by the church, conducted in partnership with JustServe and America250, that is delivering truckloads of shelf-stable food to approximately 250 food banks nationwide.

Earlier in May, a truckload of food was also delivered to the Blackfoot Community Pantry & Outreach Center.