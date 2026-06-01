COURTROOM INSIDER | Jurors, Eric Moriarty, Gabby's mom, Kaylee's parents, Josh Mankiewicz & more - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate and Erica Eaton are back from Las Vegas for their final program from CrimeCon.

Hear from Christie and Laura, jurors from the Kouri Richins and Lori Daybell trial, along with Erin Moriarty from 48 Hours, Josh Mankiewicz from Dateline, Gabby Petito’s mom, Kaylee Goncalves’ parents and more.

Watch in the video player above.