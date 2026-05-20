COURTROOM INSIDER | Nick Edwards on Daybell investigation, ICAC, guard service and more - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nick Edwards played a key role in the Daybell case, working as an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office.

He then went on to lead the Internet Crimes Against Children unit and continues to serve in the Idaho National Guard.

Edwards has now written a book called “The Guard” and joins Nate Eaton in his first interview to talk about it.

You can order a copy of the book here.

Plus Nate breaks down what happened this morning in the Tyler Robinson case.

Watch in the video player above.