COURTROOM INSIDER | Prosecutors explosive sentencing memo and what to expect at Richins' sentencing - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” prosecutors aren’t holding back in their sentencing recommendation for Kouri Richins and submitted an explosive 15 page document to the judge explaining why Richins should never walk free again.

Nate Eaton breaks it all down and explains what we can expect tomorrow when Richins is sentenced, plus special prosecutor Rachel Smith (who is not associated with this case) joins Nate Eaton.

Watch in the video player above.