COURTROOM INSIDER | The girl behind the AMBER Alert - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” an AMBER Alert has been canceled after a missing man and his two sons were found in Mexico, but another alert remains in effect in California.

Nate Eaton takes a closer look at the AMBER Alert system, how it works and who is the girl named Amber? Plus Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell joins us to explain how things unfold with the alerts on the side of law enforcement.

Watch in the video player above.