District 34 and Madison County candidates set to debate tonight. Here’s how you can watch - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and EastIdahoNews.com are partnering to host an informational session on ballot measures and two debates between candidates for Legislative District 34 and Madison County commissioners.

The debates will be held Tuesday evening at the Romance Theater at 2 East Main Street, Rexburg, and livestreamed on EastIdahoNews.com. Reporter Nate Eaton will be moderating the event.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, May 5

6:30 p.m. — Doors open

7 p.m. — Event starts

7:05 p.m. — Ballot Measures

Madison School District 321 Superintendent Randy Lords will speak on the district seeking the renewal of a two-year, $1.995 million per year operational levy. More information can be found on the district’s website.

Rexburg Police Chief Josh Rhodes will speak on the city seeking a bond to fund police facility improvements. It would be a 15-year bond term with a proposed principal amount of $14,995,000. More information can be found on the city’s website.

7:15 p.m. — Madison County Commission candidates

District 1: Brett Mendenhall (unopposed)

District 2: Dustin Parkinson, JC Weber

7:45 p.m. — Legislative candidates for District 34