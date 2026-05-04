Early voting starts in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Early voting is now open for the May 19 primaries throughout eastern Idaho. Early voting will end on May 15. Below is information on where to vote early or how to request an absentee ballot.

If your elections office is not on the list, more information can be found on the county clerk’s website or by contacting the county clerk. Addresses, websites and contact information for county clerks can be found at voteidaho.gov.

RELATED: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through election day on May 19. Read them all here.

Bonneville County

Bonneville County Elections Office, 497 North Capital Avenue, Idaho Falls.

Madison County

Clerk’s Office in the Madison County Administration Building, 134 East Main Street, Rexburg.

Bannock County

Bannock County Elections Office, 141 North 6th Avenue, Pocatello.

Absentee voting

Any registered voter in Idaho may also request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their address. The request can be made online at voteidaho.gov. The deadline for absentee ballot applications is May 8 at 5 p.m.

According to the website, to request an absentee ballot, you will need an Idaho driver’s license or Idaho identification card and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. If you do not have these, you will need to download a paper application and mail it to your county clerk.

For absentee voting, you must return the completed ballot by mail, to an official elections drop box, or to your county elections office by 8 p.m. on election day for your vote to be counted.