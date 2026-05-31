Eastern Idaho set for summer-like warmup after weekend rain - East Idaho News

Eastern Idaho set for summer-like warmup after weekend rainPublished at
IDAHO FALLS – After significant rain showers in east Idaho this weekend, the National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting mostly dry conditions and a warming trend.
Meteorologist Greg Kaiser tells EastIdahoNews.com daytime temperatures will increase into the 70s Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s. That trend is likely to continue through Saturday.
“After this little bit of a cooldown, we’re going to get back pretty warm through the rest of the week,” Kaiser says.
While there is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Thursday, Kaiser says rainfall will not be significant and it’s going to be dry overall throughout the week.
It may be a little breezy — 15 to 20 mph — on Thursday, but Kaiser says wind the rest of the week will be typically mild. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday and Saturday.
Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here.
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