Family, police hope for answers in deadly Brigham City hit-and-run - East Idaho News

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KSL) — Nearly eight months after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision on a neighborhood street, police and family members called on the driver, or anyone with information in the case, to come forward and share what they know.

According to the Brigham City Police Department, 65-year-old Angie Kjar was walking on Sept. 29, 2025, at 7:50 p.m. when she was hit by an unknown car near the intersection of 425 East and 850 South.

On Tuesday, detective Crystal Beck issued a message directly to the driver.

“We understand that accidents happen — fear, panic and shock can cause people to make decisions they never imagined they would make,” Beck stated. “Carrying this burden in silence only deepens the pain for everyone involved, including yourself. Coming forward now is an opportunity to tell the truth, to show compassion, and to begin clearing your conscience. Angie’s family deserves answers, and you deserve the chance to do the right thing.”

Kjar’s son, Dan Williams, joined his wife, Kim, and called on anyone with answers to contact the police, no matter how small they think the amount of information is.

“If it seems insignificant, then it probably could be useful in the sense of bringing closure to a family that’s still trying to finish out with the grief part of the process and move forward with their lives,” Dan Williams. “Anything that anybody knows that can help is really appreciated.”

The couple described Kjar as a “one-of-a-kind free spirit” who was a great mother and grandmother.

Angie Kjar, 65, died on Sept. 29, 2025, as the result of an apparent hit-and-run collision in Brigham City, Utah. | Courtesy Dan and Kim Williams

Kim Williams said Kjar was always at their children’s sporting events, cheering loudly and holding signs.

“She was an original and just so authentically herself and just had this huge heart and loved her family,” the daughter-in-law said.

The couple said Kjar regularly helped people in her neighborhood and community, as well.

“She was just a natural leader, full of life, and everybody knew that they could count on her,” he said. “She’ll be missed, for sure.”

The couple said Kjar was a regular walker who used to go around the reservoir in Mantua.

Kim Williams said the couple ironically encouraged her to walk closer to home, where they thought it would be safer for her.

“She was really on a health journey,” she said. “She wanted to be around for a really long time.”

The couple said Kjar’s absence has been deeply felt in the months since her death.

“It’s been really hard not to have her at the big events that we know she would normally be at,” she said.

The family and detectives urged anyone with information to contact the Brigham City Police Department at 435-734-6650.

“There is probably more to the story than what we’re envisioning and just being able to give us some sort of closure, some sort of story of what happened,” she said.