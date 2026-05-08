Free swim lessons offered Saturday at Wes Deist Aquatic Center - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Wes Deist Aquatic Center will host its annual Free Swim Lessons event on Saturday, May 9, providing local youth with a fun and safe opportunity to build essential water skills at no cost.

Every child should have the chance to be in the water and learn the safety skills needed in this region. These 25-minute lessons are open to children ages 3 to 13 of all ability levels and will be taught by American Red Cross-certified instructors, covering basic to more advanced swimming techniques.

Each participant will receive a placement card identifying their current swim level to help guide future lesson registration. Swimmers who attend will also receive early access to register for summer swim lessons and the Surfer Swim Team before registration opens to the public.

Registration is required, and space is limited.

Event details and requirements include:

Lessons are open to ages 3 to 13, with varying levels available.

Children must be at least 3 years old to register for a Preschool Level time slot, and at least 6 years old to register for a Learn to Swim Level time slot.

Limit of one free lesson per participant.

A parent or guardian must remain in the building during lessons.

Swimmers who are 3 years old must wear a swim diaper, even if potty-trained.

Families can register online at Free Swim Lessons – Idaho Falls, ID, by phone at (208) 612-8519, or in person at the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, located at 149 7th Street.

Classes are filling quickly, and early registration is encouraged.