Freshman representative looks to return to Boise, faces competition for District 32B seat - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After she was appointed by the governor to represent the constituents of Legislative District 32B this past January, Rep. Erin Bingham, R-Idaho Falls, looks to secure enough votes to return to Idaho’s Capitol as an elected lawmaker.

Bingham is facing competition from Brian McKellar, a lifelong resident of Idaho Falls who works in the health insurance industry.

EastIdahoNews.com sent a questionnaire to each candidate. Their responses were required to be 250 words or fewer. Bingham’s unedited responses are listed below. McKellar did not return his questionnaire to EastIdahoNews.com.

The candidate who wins the primary will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. The primary election will be held on May 19.

For more candidate questionnaires and further information on this year’s primary election, check out East Idaho Elects.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Bingham: I live in Idaho Falls with my husband, Val. We have four children, and our family has long been active in our community. Much of my community involvement began through volunteering in our schools, and I have also served in leadership roles with several nonprofit and community organizations.

Professionally, I am an accountant with more than two decades of experience in financial management, budgeting, and business operations. My work has focused on responsible planning, managing complex financial decisions, and helping organizations grow in a sustainable way. I earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at San Antonio. That experience shapes how I approach public service. I believe government should be fiscally responsible, live within its means, and be accountable to taxpayers.

I have also been active in the Republican Party, serving as a Bonneville County Precinct Committee Officer for Precinct 57, Bonneville County State Committeewoman, and a member of the Idaho Republican Party Region X Rules Committee.

In January 2026, Governor Brad Little appointed me to serve as Idaho State Representative for Legislative District 32 after Representative Wendy Horman stepped down to join the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. I was sworn in just days before the legislative session began and immediately went to work representing our district. I currently serve on the State Affairs Committee, the Commerce and Human Resources Committee, and the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee.

During the session, I focused on priorities affecting East Idaho families, including affordability.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Bingham: I am seeking public office because I believe in serving the community that has given so much to my family. I came to Idaho for college and met my husband, a native Idahoan and farm boy. Together we chose to build our lives and raise our four children in East Idaho. Like many families in our community, we value hard work, personal responsibility, faith, and giving back where we live.

My platform focuses on three priorities.

First is strengthening education. Our schools should prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and work ethic they need to succeed in life. That means maintaining strong academic standards while expanding career technical education so students can pursue college, skilled trades, or enter the workforce. Idaho’s growing economy needs well-prepared graduates, and our education system should create opportunities for students to build their futures right here in our state.

Second is protecting agriculture and water in East Idaho. Agriculture is central to our regional economy, and reliable water resources are essential for both farms and growing communities. I will work to protect Idaho water rights, support farmers and producers, and plan responsibly for future water needs so our region remains strong for generations to come.

Third is public safety. Our communities depend on strong law enforcement and policies that protect families. I support law enforcement, efforts to address dangerous drugs, and responsible policies that avoid expanding harmful substances in Idaho.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your district? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Bingham: The greatest challenges facing families in District 32 are affordability, protecting our agricultural economy and water resources, and strengthening education.

First, families are feeling the strain of rising costs. Groceries, housing, health care, and everyday expenses have increased significantly. As an accountant, I believe government should operate responsibly and live within its means, just like families do. My focus is responsible budgeting, reducing unnecessary spending, and supporting policies that strengthen our economy so families can keep more of what they earn.

Second, water and agriculture are essential to East Idaho’s future. Our farmers feed our state and support a major part of our local economy. In recent years we have seen growing pressure on water use, including proposals that could have curtailed thousands of acres of farmland. We must protect our farmers while also planning responsibly for growth. That means increasing water storage, improving water management, and protecting the long-term water security our communities and agricultural producers depend on.

Third, we must strengthen education while protecting children. We need to continue improving education for all Idaho students so they graduate with the skills they need to succeed. That includes supporting strong K–12 schools and expanding access to career technical education so students have pathways into good-paying jobs. Our local businesses need more qualified workers, and preparing students for the workforce helps strengthen our economy. By creating more opportunities here at home, we can help Idaho’s young people build their careers, raise their families, and contribute to the communities they love.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents — even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Bingham:I believe the best way to represent constituents is to listen first. People in our community come from different backgrounds and life experiences, and those perspectives matter. I enjoy having conversations with people, even when we don’t agree. In many cases, I learn something from their experiences, and that helps me better understand the issues facing families in our district.

As a Representative, I serve everyone in Legislative District 32, not just the people who share my political views. My responsibility is to seek fairness and represent the interests of our entire community. That means being willing to listen, answer questions, and have respectful conversations about difficult issues.

During the legislative session, hearing directly from constituents is extremely valuable. When someone from the district sends an email or makes a phone call about a bill, it provides real insight into how that policy could affect people here at home. This past session I heard from many residents in District 32 who had strong opinions on different issues, and those conversations helped me make more informed decisions.

Partisan politics tends to play the strongest role during the primary election. Once elected, my responsibility is to represent the entire district. I took an oath to uphold the Idaho and United States Constitutions, and that oath applies to everyone I represent.

When I study legislation, I consider three things: whether it follows the Constitution, what I’m hearing from people in the district, and what my conscience tells me is right.

What parts of the legislative budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Bingham:Idaho has a constitutional obligation to live within its means and pass a balanced budget each year. That requires legislators to carefully review spending and prioritize the core responsibilities of state government.

One area that deserves continued investment is transportation infrastructure. In East Idaho, our roads and highways are critical to agriculture, commerce, and daily life. Maintaining and improving transportation infrastructure supports economic growth, public safety, and the movement of goods across our state.

Another priority is ensuring we protect the most vulnerable in our communities, including children, individuals with disabilities, and those struggling with mental health challenges. State government has an important role in supporting programs that help people receive the care and services they need while also ensuring those programs are administered responsibly and efficiently.

Public safety is also a fundamental responsibility of government. Supporting law enforcement, corrections, and emergency response agencies helps keep our communities safe and ensures the rule of law is upheld.

At the same time, we must always look for opportunities to make government more efficient. That includes identifying waste, fraud, and abuse, consolidating boards and commissions where possible, and carefully reviewing large areas of spending such as Medicaid to ensure programs are sustainable and focused on those who truly need assistance.

I do not support across-the-board cuts that treat every agency the same. Responsible budgeting requires a careful, line-by-line review so we can make thoughtful decisions that protect essential services while respecting taxpayers and keeping Idaho financially strong.

Do you believe ethics investigations in the Idaho Legislature should be kept secret from the public, or do you believe they should be open and transparent? Why or why not?

Bingham: I believe ethics investigations in the Idaho Legislature should be transparent while still protecting fairness and due process. The public deserves confidence that their elected officials are being held accountable, and transparency is essential to maintaining that trust.

This session, House Joint Resolution 27 (HJR 27) was introduced. This resolution raised serious concerns about both transparency and fairness in the legislative ethics process.

First, the public deserves openness when allegations of misconduct involving elected officials are being considered. Legislators serve the people of Idaho, and the public has a right to know how ethics complaints are handled. Transparency helps ensure the process is credible and that decisions are not made behind closed doors.

At the same time, ethics investigations must respect basic due process. One of my concerns with HJR 27 was that the individual under investigation would not have been allowed legal representation during the early stages of questioning. That is a significant issue. Any investigative process should be fair to everyone involved and protect the rights of those being questioned.

Accountability and fairness should not be in conflict. We can have a system that is transparent to the public while also ensuring that those involved in an investigation receive proper legal protections.

As legislators, we must hold ourselves to a high ethical standard. The people of Idaho deserve a process that is open, credible, and fair to all parties involved.

Water availability and management are critical for eastern Idaho agriculture and growth. What specific strategy or legislation would you support to protect groundwater and surface water resources, and what is your timeline for measurable improvements?

Bingham: Water is one of the most important long-term issues facing eastern Idaho. Our farms, communities, and economy all depend on a reliable water supply, which is why I support continued investment in Idaho’s water infrastructure.

A key priority for me is maintaining the state’s ongoing investment of $30 million per year for water infrastructure, aquifer recharge, and water management projects. These investments help strengthen our water systems and support efforts to stabilize the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer. Consistent, long-term funding allows Idaho to continue building the infrastructure needed to manage water responsibly and protect our agricultural economy.

Another important goal is making sure Idaho keeps as much of its water in Idaho as possible. Much of our water arrives during spring snowmelt. In wet years, large volumes of runoff move quickly through the system. Without adequate storage capacity, that water flows downstream and out of reach. By expanding storage and improving infrastructure, we can capture more of that water and make it available for agriculture, communities, and future growth.

That is why I support the state’s 10-year plan to add approximately 750,000 acre-feet of additional water storage. This can be accomplished by raising existing dams where appropriate and evaluating new storage projects that help Idaho better manage water in both wet years and dry years.

Combined with continued aquifer recharge efforts, these investments will help stabilize groundwater levels, protect agriculture, and ensure a reliable water supply for the future.

Protecting Idaho’s water requires long-term planning, responsible investment, and a commitment

In March 2026, the Idaho House passed House Joint Memorial 17, requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Do you agree with the majority opinion of the Idaho House? Do you oppose same-sex marriage in Idaho?

Erickson:House Joint Memorial 17 asked the United States Supreme Court to reconsider the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision regarding same-sex marriage. After careful consideration, I opposed that memorial.

Issues like this often involve deeply held convictions. Many Americans feel strongly about protecting religious liberty, while others focus on the importance of equal treatment and dignity under the law. I believe a healthy society must work to protect both principles. These values should not be treated as enemies. They should be balanced and allowed to coexist in a pluralistic country.

As legislators, we must consider the legal and constitutional consequences of our actions. Obergefell has been the law for nearly a decade, and many families have organized their lives around that legal framework. Marriage status now affects life insurance policies, mortgages, estate plans, and other private contracts. Encouraging the Court to overturn Obergefell raises serious concerns about legal stability and the rule of law.

My vote reflected a belief that we should protect religious liberty, treat our neighbors with dignity and respect, and approach constitutional questions with seriousness and caution. In a diverse society, preserving both freedom of belief and fairness under the law is essential to maintaining trust in our institutions and in each other.