Friday is the deadline to early vote in Idaho ahead of 2026 primary election - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — If you want to vote without showing up to the polls on Election Day on Tuesday or via an absentee ballot, this week is your final chance.

The deadline to early vote ahead of Idaho’s 2026 primary election is 5 p.m. Friday. That deadline also extends to in-person absentee voting, which is available in select counties.

Find a list of counties offering early voting or in-person absentee voting online at VoteIdaho.gov, a website run by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. Voters can check with their local county elections office to see if early voting is available in their county.

The 2026 primary election is Tuesday, May 19. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Voters can register to vote the day of the election at their polling places with a valid photo ID and proof of residence.

To view your sample ballot, check your voter registration status, or find your polling place for Election Day, view election information at VoteIdaho.gov.

Absentee ballots must be received by election officials by the time polls close on Election Day in order to be counted.

For more information about the candidates and issues vying for your vote during this year’s primary election, check out our East Idaho Elects page.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.