Grammy Award–winning artist Lauren Daigle to perform at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Two-time Grammy Award–winning artist Lauren Daigle is coming to eastern Idaho.

BYU–Idaho Center Stage announced the multi-Platinum singer will perform at the BYU–Idaho Center on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Daigle, known for her powerhouse vocals and crossover success in both contemporary Christian and mainstream music, has become one of the most recognizable voices in the industry. Her hit song “You Say” and a string of chart-topping releases have earned her numerous awards and a global fan base.

Her concerts are widely praised for their emotional depth and uplifting energy, and organizers say her Rexburg performance will deliver an inspiring night for students, families, and fans throughout the region.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. More details and ticket information are available here.