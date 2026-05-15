Idaho Falls woman turning 100 gets a heartwarming Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about an Idaho Falls woman who is turning 100 on Monday. Rosie was born on May 18, 1926.

She is deaf and her only language is sign. Her husband worked on a ranch so she loves to watch westerns and her favorite is Matt Dillon.

Rosie takes care of herself, fixes her own meals, pay bills and crochets beautiful blankets. Friends come by on Mondays to vacuum, dust, and visit for a few hours.

Rosie is a happy, funny, loving person and we wanted to surprise her for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!