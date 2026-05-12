Idaho Gov. Brad Little outraises all statewide candidates - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — With a week remaining until the May 19 primary election, Little reported raising $1.8 million for his re-election campaign in 2026, according to Idaho Sunshine, the online campaign finance database maintained by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

Among candidates running for governor in 2026, Little has raised more campaign money than all of the other challengers combined.

Retired Idaho Supreme Court Justice John Stegner, who is running for governor as an independent candidate, reported raising $264,252 in 2026 – the most of any of the candidates challenging Little, regardless of party affiliation.

Bar owner and businessman Mark Fitzpatrick, who is running for governor as a Republican, reported raising $184,752 so far this year – about one-tenth of what Little has raised.

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Attorney Terri Pickens, who is running for governor as a Democrat, reported raising $112,759 so far in 2026.

Overall, there are seven Republicans challenging Little in the May 19 GOP primary election. There are also four Democrats, two Libertarians, two independents and one Constitution Party candidate running for governor. For more on where the gubernatorial candidates stand on the issues, check out the Idaho Capital Sun’s 2026 primary election voter guide.

What other Idaho statewide candidates raised a lot of campaign money in 2026?

Five other incumbent Republican officials joined Little on the list of top 10 statewide candidates for office who have raised the most money in 2026.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who is running for re-election as attorney general, reported raising $552,742 so far in 2026. That’s the second-most money raised by any statewide candidate for office in 2026, trailing only Little.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane reported raising $356,371 so far this year. Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke reported raising $274,596. State Controller Brandon Woolf reported raising $181,003 and Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield reported raising $136,521.

Labrador, McGrane, Bedke, Woolf and Bedke are all running for re-election, but none of them have primary election opponents.

Democratic candidate for attorney general Lori Hickman also cracked the top 10 list of state candidates, bringing in $62,153, campaign finance records show.

This year, all statewide Idaho constitutional offices, such as governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction, are up for election this year – as are all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature.

However, not all candidates and offices feature a contested primary election.

Winners of the May 19 party primary election – and independent candidates – will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

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Top 10 Idaho statewide candidates who have raised the most campaign money in 2026 Gov. Brad Little, Republican, $1,842,516 Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Republican, $552,742 Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Republican, $356,371 Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Republican, $274,596 Candidate for governor John Stegner, independent, $264,252 Candidate for governor Mark Fitzpatrick, Republican, $184,752 State Controller Brandon Woolf, Republican, $181,003 Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, Republican, $136,521 Candidate for governor Terri Pickens, Democrat, $112,759 Candidate for attorney general Lori Hickman, Democrat, $62,153

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.