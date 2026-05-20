Idaho Gov. Brad Little wins Republican gubernatorial primary election - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little was projected to win the Republican primary election Tuesday as he seeks a third term as Idaho’s governor, according to the Associated Press.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday, Little thanked supporters, friends and family who had gathered at a downtown Boise hotel ballroom.

“Thank you for the confidence you have placed in me in this greatest state in the greatest nation for another four years,” Little said.

Although seven candidates challenged Little in the Republican primary, none gained much traction against the incumbent Republican endorsed by President Donald Trump.

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At 1:30 a.m. Mountain time Wednesday, partial, unofficial election results showed that Little had won about 59% of the votes counted so far — or 136,551 total votes. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Little at 9:41 p.m.

Bar owner and businessman Mark Fitzpatrick was the next closest challenger, capturing about 29% of the vote, or 66,721 total votes, according to partial, unofficial election night returns.

Early, unofficial results showed Lisa Marie in third place, followed by Justin R. Plante, Sean Calvert Crystal, Ron James, Daniel C. Fowler and Ethan Giles.

Idaho governor reports raising more than $1.8M in campaign funds

Heading into the primary, Little enjoyed a huge lead in campaign fundraising. As of last week, Little reported raising more than $1.8 million in campaign money in 2026, more than 10 times as much as Fitzpatrick or any other GOP challenger, the Sun previously reported.

However, Little appeared to do little in terms of waging a traditional public campaign marked by rallies, regular public appearances or political debates.

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick was a divisive challenger and political underdog from the get-go. While Fitzpatrick did earn the endorsement from nine GOP county central committees, Fitzpatrick was also the organizer and public face of the poorly-attended and widely condemned “Hetero Awesomeness Festival” held across the street from the Idaho State Capitol in 2025.

Who is Brad Little?

Little, a rancher by trade, was first elected governor in 2018. Prior to that he served as a member of the Idaho Senate before going on to become lieutenant governor.

Little will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, where he will square off against independent retired Idaho Supreme Court Justice John Stegner, Democratic Party primary election winner Terri Pickens, Libertarian Party primary winner Paul Sand, independent Jacob Burnett and a Constitution Party candidate who legally changed his name to Pro Life.

If he wins the general election in November, Little said he would focus on managing economic and population growth while investing in public schools, roads and housing.

“We will continue to stand for lower taxes, rein in government, invest in what matters most, and defend the enduring values that have kept Idaho strong for generations,” Little said. “Those values are grit, which is working hard and doing more with less, and never quitting until the job is done.”

Election results are unofficial until they are certified by the Idaho State Board of Canvassers, which meets June 9 to certify the state’s primary election results.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.