Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening coming to The Port - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Rock fans are in for a thunderous summer as Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening announces a stop in eastern Idaho on its 2026 North America tour.

The acclaimed tribute to one of rock’s most iconic bands will perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster beginning Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

Fans can expect a high-energy show that honors the legacy of Led Zeppelin while showcasing Bonham’s powerhouse drumming and distinct style. The tour follows the widely praised Physical Graffiti run in 2025, which featured the band’s full performance of the legendary 1975 double album and sold-out stops across the country — including a standout night at the Greek Theatre.

The 2026 tour aims to build on that momentum as Bonham brings the spirit and sound of Led Zeppelin back to stages across North America.

Local fans can secure seats early. The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre will offer presale access on Wednesday, May 20, for those who sign up for the venue’s email list. Codes and links will be sent directly to subscribers’ inboxes. To join the list, visit eventscomplex.com.