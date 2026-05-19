Juicy southern smothered chicken - East Idaho News

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This Southern Smothered Chicken recipe includes tender fried chicken thighs and drumsticks smothered in homemade onion & garlic gravy made with ‘Zoup! Chicken Bone Broth.’ Ingredients 6 skin-on and bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (or to taste)

1/2 tsp salt (or to taste)

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp pure olive oil may need more if using a cast-iron skillet

2 large sweet onions, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup Zoup! Chicken Bone Broth

fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

1 thinly sliced green onion for garnish Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F. On a large plate, combine the flour, onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. Heat oil in a large cast iron skillet on medium-high heat. Pat the chicken thighs dry using a paper towel. Put the chicken thighs and drumsticks in the spiced flour mixture to coat on both sides. Keep the rest of the flour spice mix for the gravy. Add the coated chicken to the pan with room in between each piece (you may need to make a couple of batches). Cook on each side for 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Set cooked chicken to the side on a plate. Add the onions to the skillet and decrease the heat to medium. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally until the onions are golden brown (about 5 minutes). Add garlic and cook until you can smell its aroma (30 secs to a minute). Add the remaining flour mixture to the onions and stir to coat and combine. Add the Zoup! Chicken Bone Broth to the onion flour mixture and stir that up. Increase the heat to medium-high. Bring the mixture to a boil, then decrease the heat to low. Add chicken thighs and drumsticks with the juices, thyme sprigs, and bay leaf to the skillet. Place the chicken into the onions and turn to coat all sides in the gravy. Transfer the skillet to the oven, uncovered, and cook until the internal chicken temperature reads 165°F when inserted with an instant-read thermometer. This takes 20-25 minutes but times may vary depending on your oven. If the gravy seems too thick, remove the chicken thighs to a serving plate and add the Zoup! Chicken Bone Broth a little at a time (the sauce should be thick enough to coat a spoon). Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve immediately with green onion garnish.

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