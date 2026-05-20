Kendall wins Power County sheriff race in decisive victory - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — After a contentious race against challengers Jesse Johnston and Michael Porter, current Power County Sheriff Kasey Kendall has secured victory in the race to remain sheriff.

Kendall received 943 votes — about 70% of the total ballots cast in the Republican primary race. Johnston received 268 votes, while Porter earned 136.

Kendall told EastIdahoNews.com he is humbled and honored by the community’s trust and confidence in him.

“I take the votes of the Power County residents very seriously and will continue to represent them with professionalism and integrity,” Kendall said.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office has drawn increased public attention in recent months following the retirement of longtime Sheriff Josh Campbell, who stepped down earlier this year after 36 years in law enforcement, and candidate Johnston’s tort claim against the department.

RELATED: Three on the primary ballot for Power County sheriff

Kendall was appointed by the Power County commissioners in February 2026 to serve the remainder of Campbell’s term and was officially sworn in on March 2.

Before becoming sheriff, Kendall served within the Power County Sheriff’s Office and was already well known in the local law enforcement community.

Tuesday’s election solidified Kendall’s position as Power County’s sheriff moving forward. Because he does not face a Democratic challenger in the general election, Kendall is expected to officially begin his elected term in January.