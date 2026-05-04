LDS Church announces open house, dedication dates for Montpelier Idaho Temple - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

MONTPELIER – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the open house and dedication dates for the Montpelier Idaho Temple.

Public tours will be held from Thursday, September 10, through Saturday, September 26 (excluding Sundays).

The dedication will be held Sunday, October 18, at 10 a.m. (rebroadcast at 2 p.m.). The dedicatory session will be broadcast to all units in the Montpelier Idaho Temple district.

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Idaho is home to more than 482,000 Latter-day Saints meeting in over 1,300 congregations.

The Montpelier Idaho Temple will be the eighth dedicated house of the Lord in the state, joining temples in Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg and Twin Falls.

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Three additional temples are coming to Idaho. The Teton River Idaho Temple in Rexburg is under construction, and the Caldwell and Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temples have been announced.

The Montpelier Idaho Temple was announced in April 2022.

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In a recent general conference, President Dallin H. Oaks spoke about God’s plan for His children, emphasizing the purpose of temples in that plan.

“God’s plan, founded on eternal truth, requires that exaltation can be attained only through faithfulness to the covenants of an eternal marriage between a man and a woman in the holy temple, which marriage will ultimately be available to all the faithful,” he said.

Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ are different from meetinghouses or chapels where members gather for Sunday worship services. A temple is considered a house of the Lord, where the teachings of Jesus Christ are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism and other ceremonies that unite families for eternity.