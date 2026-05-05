Major rock tour announces fall stop in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Rock fans in eastern Idaho can look forward to a powerhouse lineup this fall as Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman team up for The Dead / Seven Tour, a co-headlining run set to stop at the Mountain America Center on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. The show will also feature special guest Return to Dust.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Sevendust, the Grammy-nominated Atlanta metal veterans, continue riding a wave of momentum following the release of their 15th studio album, ONE, in 2026.

Over their three-decade career, the band has sold nearly eight million records, earned a loyal global following known as the “7D Army,” and built an enduring reputation for high-energy performances and genre-blending collaborations. Their 2024 single “Everything” became their biggest radio hit to date, and the group’s latest work delivers the heavy riffs and emotional hooks longtime fans have come to expect.

Theory of a Deadman brings its own impressive resume to the tour. Known for multi-platinum hits like “Santa Monica,” “Hate My Life,” and the chart-topping “Rx (Medicate),” the Canadian rock band has produced numerous Billboard Mainstream Rock Top 10 tracks and earned multiple Juno Award nominations. Their newest EP, Funeral Songs, Vol. 1, continues their streak of anthemic, melodic rock with tracks such as “Barricade” and “Winnebago (Lay Low).”

Opening the Idaho Falls show is Return to Dust, an emerging alternative rock band whose 2024 self-titled debut album drew praise for its modern grunge sound. Their breakout single “Belly Up” climbed the Active Rock charts, earning acclaim from music outlets for its gritty, high-energy style.