Man charged with killing 3 Utah women waives extradition from Colorado - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Iowa man accused of killing three women in southern Utah waived extradition on Friday morning.

Ivan Miller, 22, appeared in court in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, for his status conference hearing, discussing his being transferred to answer to the three counts of aggravated murder charges that he faces in Utah.

Miller is accused of killing 86-year-old Margaret Oldroyd, 65-year-old Linda Dewey, and 34-year-old Natalie Graves, claiming to police it “had to be done.”

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The formal extradition hearing was waived by Miller, and his review hearing will be held on June 12 at 10 a.m.

What we know about the homicides

After two women didn’t return home on the evening of March 4, their husbands went searching and located them on a trailhead near Utah state Route 12 in Torrey and called 911. Police determined it was an apparent homicide.

Officers were unable to find the vehicle belonging to the women at the trailhead but discovered an unclaimed vehicle near the scene. While investigating the vehicle, officers were led to a residence in Lyman. They then discovered the body of a third victim, a female, who was the registered owner of the vehicle found at the trailhead.

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The victims were identified as Oldroyd, Dewey and Graves, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Miller was arrested in Colorado in connection with the triple homicide. According to official charging documents, Miller killed the individuals in order to get their vehicles and return to his home in Iowa.