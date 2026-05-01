Mistrial declared on day one of taxidermist's trial over poaching evidence charges - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A mistrial was declared on the first day of trial for a Twin Falls taxidermist accused of withholding and altering evidence related to a poaching investigation.

Judge Benjamin Cluff halted the proceedings against taxidermist Tom Schiermeier after a jury was empaneled and opening statements were made, declaring a mistrial during cross-examination of the first witness.

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“I do think that the testimony that’s been introduced, how it’s been answered, how it’s been started, is going to interfere with a fair trial, so I’m granting a mistrial,” Cluff said.

Schiermeier was originally charged with 2 felony counts and 6 misdemeanors in June of 2024. The state accused him of improperly maintaining records and preparing false evidence. Nearly 2 years later, a jury trial was set to begin this week on reduced charges of 1 felony and 2 misdemeanors.

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The charges stem from a poaching investigation by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. In the course of investigating 2 major poaching cases that resulted in convictions, investigators requested records of all taxidermy orders at Schiermeier Taxidermy for a period between August and November 2023.

Investigators say they were provided with a list of 26 customer orders. When they returned with a search warrant, they reported finding an additional 49 unreported customer orders, including several orders for convicted poacher Karl Studer.

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The defense identified key objections that led to the mistrial, centered on contradictions in the specific details of what records were required to be kept. During cross-examination, defense attorney Wells pressed a Fish and Game officer on the legal basis for those requirements.

“Explain to me where in the IDAPA or the Idaho code section, explain to me where it says what information has to be in a record?” asked Wells.

“So there is an IDAPA code section…” replied the officer.

“Officer, I’m only asking you about these two code sections — the code section and the IDAPA,” Wells said.

Cluff agreed that the questions needed to be resolved before arguments could be presented to a jury.

“Unfortunately, there are issues — legal issues — that are involved here that the court needs to resolve with respect to how the recording of new information needs to occur,” Cluff concluded.

A scheduling conference for a new trial has been set for May 15.