Motorcyclist was going 158 mph on I-15, evading officers, Utah Highway Patrol says - East Idaho News

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A 19-year-old man was arrested for speeding at 158 mph on a freeway and failing to respond when a police officer attempted to pull him over.

Spencer Riley Clawson has been arrested for investigation of each of the following charges: failure to respond at command of police, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failing to remove a public nuisance, failure to register a vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, and operating a vehicle without endorsement.

According to court documents, on April 18, an officer with Utah Highway Patrol observed a motorcyclist going approximately 100 mph on southbound I-15 near Parrish Lane. The motorcyclist then changed lanes without signaling.

The UHP officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle but said the motorcyclist fled at about 120 mph. Within a few seconds, the officer lost sight of the motorcycle.

Investigation into the motorcycle and rider led to the discovery of a social media account with a video of a motorcyclist driving. UHP says the video depicted the motorcyclist pointing and waving at an officer, and then accelerating at a high rate of speed when the officer attempted to pull them over.

The speedometer is visible throughout the video, showing a speed of 75 mph while next to the police vehicle, and accelerating to 158 mph by the end of the video, police said.

Using the social media account, law enforcement tracked down the motorcyclist. He was identified by UHP as Clawson. The 19-year-old did not have registration for the motorcycle or a motorcycle endorsement, and the motorcycle did not have insurance, according to police.

Clawson was booked into the Davis County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.