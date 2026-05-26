Multiple people, including children, rushed to hospital after fiery crash near Paul - East Idaho News

PAUL — Idaho State Police are investigating a fiery two-vehicle crash that sent multiple people, including children, to area hospitals Monday afternoon.

The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 1150 West and 300 North near Paul. According to Idaho State Police, a 38-year-old Rupert man driving a 2002 Honda CR-V was heading east on 300 North when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His vehicle was struck by a northbound 2025 Jeep Compass driven by a 23-year-old Paul woman.

The impact forced the Jeep onto its passenger side, where it caught fire. Flames quickly spread to the Honda and nearby grass, authorities said. All occupants were able to escape before both vehicles became engulfed.

The Honda driver was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The Jeep’s driver was flown by air ambulance, and two juvenile passengers were airlifted to nearby hospitals. Another juvenile passenger was transported by ground ambulance. Officials said all occupants in both vehicles were properly restrained.

West End Fire and QRU crews responded to extinguish the blaze, along with Minidoka Memorial ER 1 and ER 2, LifeFlight, Classic Air Ambulance, Air St. Luke’s, and the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.