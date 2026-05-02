Need a pet license? Pocatello offering May discounts at City Hall pop-ups - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Pocatello Animal Services is making it easier to get your pets licensed this May with two convenient pop-up events at Pocatello City Hall.

Community members can stop by 911 7th Avenue during the following times:

Thursday, May 7

– 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 – noon to 6 p.m.

Cash, check, and card will be accepted, with a transaction fee on all cards. Licenses for dogs and cats will be available at half off standard pricing, making this a great opportunity to get pets properly licensed while saving money.

Half-off license pricing during May:

Unaltered dog license: $12.50

Altered dog license: $7.50

First cat license (includes microchip): $11.25

Cat license renewal: $2.50

Residents 65 and older get a discount: unaltered dogs are $9, altered dogs are $5, and cats are $2.50

Licensing helps reunite lost pets with their families quickly and supports important animal services in our community. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these limited-time pop-up events to ensure their pets are licensed and protected.

For more information about pet licensing, contact Pocatello Animal Services at (208) 234-6156.