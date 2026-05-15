Nevada man threatens to blow up Utah Costco unless minority employees are fired, police say - East Idaho News

ST. GEORGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Las Vegas man accused of threatening to blow up the St. George Costco if store managers didn’t fire their black and homosexual employees.

Ramchand Rattan, 46, was charged Thursday in 5th District Court with making a threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony, and electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor.

Employees at Costco, 835 N. 3050 East, received four phone calls from a man “who used racial slurs, made threats of violence, and threatened to ‘blast the place,’ ‘light (them) up like a BBQ,’ and send people to the store to handle it, according to prosecutors.

“The male gave ultimatums that if Costco did not get rid of the black and homosexual employees, he would blow up the place,” the arrest warrant states.

Detectives said they traced the calls back to Rattan.

“Further investigation showed that the same phone number was used in a similar May 2025 incident involving threatening and racially charged calls to the St. George Ford dealership,” court documents state.

Police also talked to one of Rattan’s friends, who said, “Ramchand may suffer from an undiagnosed mental illness. (She) stated that Ramchand has done this type of thing in the past. (She) recalled Ramchand making comments in the past indicating bias against African Americans and homosexuals,” the warrant says.