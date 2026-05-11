New 'Mexican-inspired' coffee shop opens in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new coffee shop called Casa Cafe held its grand opening this weekend. Co-owner Monica Mia Cando told EastIdahoNew.com the shop offers a mix of sweet treats and a variety of coffees and drinks.

“We’re excited because we don’t really have anything like this in Idaho Falls, so we’re excited to see the turnout,” Cando said.

She said she and her co-owner, Gabriel Gallegos, got the idea for the shop after visiting California. They saw many concepts for Mexican-inspired coffee shops selling sweets like pandulce, which originates in Mexico, and wanted to replicate them locally with their own ideas.

Originally, Cando said they didn’t know all that much about coffee, so it’s been a journey to make it happen. She said one thing that will make their shop special is a baker they brought in from California.

“Our baker specifically comes from a family of bakers, so he makes it from passion and a lot of dedication and love,” Cando said.

What’s on the menu? For starters, there’s a gigantic concha — a traditional Mexican sweet bread — that could be considered the coffee shop’s signature treat. The shop also serves specialty drinks like horchata chai, lattes and matchas. Some lattes are also inspired by a Mexican candy called Duvalin.

“It’s just a different variety of Mexican culture things that we brought into our drinks that we really think turn out good,” Cando said.

Casa Cafe is located at 3406 South 25th East, Idaho Falls. Learn more about the cafe, including hours, on its Facebook page.