New Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter to debut at Thursday open house - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A new medical helicopter is set to take flight in eastern Idaho this week, and community members will get a first look during an open house on Thursday at Portneuf Medical Center.

The aircraft, an Airbus H130, is part of a new partnership between Global Medical Response and Portneuf Medical Center to expand access to emergency air transport across the region.

The open house begins at 11 a.m. at the hospital’s helipad, located at 777 Hospital Way, and will include tours of the helicopter and opportunities to meet flight and medical crews.

The helicopter’s name, chosen through a community contest, will also be announced.

“This event is an opportunity to celebrate the new helicopter and allow the community to become familiar with the program,” said Matt Strauss, regional director for Global Medical Response. “Having the aircraft named by a local child also reflects the community’s connection to the program and the role it plays in the region’s emergency response.”

Hospital and company leaders are expected to attend, along with the naming contest winner.

The helicopter will be part of Portneuf Air Rescue, providing rapid medical transport to patients in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Officials say the addition is intended to strengthen emergency response capabilities in Southeast Idaho, where distance and terrain can delay critical care.

The open house is free and open to the public.